Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (OTC:CISO)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,818 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,051% compared to the average volume of 158 call options.

CISO stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. is a managed cybersecurity and compliance company. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

