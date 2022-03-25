Chainswap Price Hits $0.0469 on Top Exchanges (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Chainswap has a total market cap of $905,224.12 and $13,779.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainswap has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00035878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00113157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,291,313 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

