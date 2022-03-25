Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Down 9.1%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 52,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 79,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

Chakana Copper Company Profile (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

