Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Down 9.1%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 52,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 79,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.
Chakana Copper Company Profile (CVE:PERU)
