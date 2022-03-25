Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.58.

Shares of CIA stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 547,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

