ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $145,152.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChargePoint stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.