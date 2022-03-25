ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $145,152.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChargePoint stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.