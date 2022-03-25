ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $145,152.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ChargePoint stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.
About ChargePoint (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.