Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to $1.20 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.50 to $1.20 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday.

CWBHF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

