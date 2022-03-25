Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.55

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.55 and last traded at $88.65, with a volume of 36206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

CHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($42.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after acquiring an additional 861,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after acquiring an additional 987,188 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

