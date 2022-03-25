Cheuvreux Upgrades Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) to Buy

Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €17.50 ($19.23).
Shares of Fagron stock remained flat at $$17.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. Fagron has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $21.72.
