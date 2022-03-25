Chris Carney Sells 11,460 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.88), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,574.25).

TW stock opened at GBX 137.35 ($1.81) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.54. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 195.46 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

TW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 194.88 ($2.57).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

