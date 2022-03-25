Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $2.05. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 19,150 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPHRF)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

