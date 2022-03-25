Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.61 billion to $19.13 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $72.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.77. 1,020,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,690,068. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

