Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after buying an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,818,000 after purchasing an additional 445,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

CFG stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.