Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter valued at about $1,522,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

