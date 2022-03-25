City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIO. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 150,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $777.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in City Office REIT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.