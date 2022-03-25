Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.05 Million

Brokerages expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to report $31.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.20 million and the lowest is $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $33.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $130.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $131.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $143.65 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $145.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIVB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $24.43. 25,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,105. The company has a market cap of $364.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.