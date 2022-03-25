Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.