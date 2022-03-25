Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,038,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

