Clarus Securities Lowers Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target to $14.00

Teradyne (CNSX:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Clarus Securities to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Clarus Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TER. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

