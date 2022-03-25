Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “
Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
