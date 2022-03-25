Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $160,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

