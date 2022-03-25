Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 2.4%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.96. 15,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,995,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 164,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

