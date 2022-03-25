Clean Yield Group Has $244,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.52. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

