Clean Yield Group Sells 245 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Tennant were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,040,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,877,000 after acquiring an additional 139,267 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tennant by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,868,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Tennant by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tennant by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.