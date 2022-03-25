Clean Yield Group Sells 500 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

