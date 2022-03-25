Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $535.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.81 million to $539.90 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $370.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million.

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of CCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,120. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.