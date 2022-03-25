Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NYSE YOU opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $65.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 314,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $259,680,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 208,953 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 186,866 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

