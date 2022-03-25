Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Clear Secure updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,265,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $7,602,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Clear Secure by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 87,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

