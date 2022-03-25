Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $21.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $22.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $19.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.00. 22,566,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,722,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

