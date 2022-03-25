Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.55. 7,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,688. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.5254 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.27) to GBX 1,370 ($18.04) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,370.00.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

