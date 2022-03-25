CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 410 ($5.40) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

CMCX stock opened at GBX 280.15 ($3.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £816.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.90. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 212.50 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 559 ($7.36).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.