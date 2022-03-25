CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Trading Down 2.1%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

Get CNP Assurances alerts:

About CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.