CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Trading Down 2.1%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.
About CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNP Assurances (CNPAY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.