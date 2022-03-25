Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -2.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CODX shares. Sidoti started coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

