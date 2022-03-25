Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Issues Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.09. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 242,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

