Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.22

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$82.22 and traded as low as C$76.00. Cogeco shares last traded at C$76.19, with a volume of 19,449 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$745.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 10.0285956 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

