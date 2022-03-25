Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives $49.00 Average PT from Analysts

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. Colfax has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Colfax’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,559,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after buying an additional 701,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

