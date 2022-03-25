Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI opened at $128.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.31. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

