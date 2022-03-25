Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.57. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 177.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

