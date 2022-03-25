Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.57. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.
