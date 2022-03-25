Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
INVO Bioscience stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.63.
About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INVO Bioscience (INVO)
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.