Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

INVO Bioscience stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVO. State Street Corp bought a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

