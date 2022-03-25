Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

CMCSA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

