Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $0.69. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $43.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 70,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.