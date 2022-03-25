Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.98. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

