Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

CODI opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Compass Diversified’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after buying an additional 1,473,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 229,951 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.