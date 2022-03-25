CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($77.47) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.79 ($88.78).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at €51.50 ($56.59) on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a 1 year high of €82.80 ($90.99). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €53.30 and its 200-day moving average is €65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.