Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCSI. JMP Securities began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CCSI traded up 0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting 58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,561. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 57.58.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

