Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of Intel stock remained flat at $$51.62 on Friday. 2,198,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,139,082. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

