Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE HRI traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $167.68. The stock had a trading volume of 191,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,750. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.31.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.