Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 56,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 194,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.98. 373,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,518,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

