Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 46,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.