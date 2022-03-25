Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 118.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,157.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 51.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,528. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Several research firms have commented on NRG. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

