Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 37 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,526,249,000 after buying an additional 119,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,344,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,339,329,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $574.29. 1,024,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $564.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.63 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

