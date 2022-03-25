Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Convey Holding Parent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Convey Holding Parent stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 5,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.
